About Melissa Drake
Melissa creates unique solutions by drawing on a 25-year corporate foundation and decade of entrepreneurship experience. A TEDx Speaker, Melissa champions “The Dance of Collaboration,” while sharing her life authentically as the author of 'TranscenDANCE: Lessons from Living, Loving, and Dancing.'
More From Melissa Drake
Future of Work
The Best of Both Worlds: How Supporting Entrepreneurial Thinkers Leads to Growth for Employers
Cultivate an environment where individual expression, ideas and solutions are valued, encouraged and rewarded.