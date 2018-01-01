Melissa Loble

Melissa Loble

Guest Writer
VP of Platform and Partnerships at Instructure

Melissa Loble is the VP of platform and partnerships at Instructure. In her role, she leads platform strategy and builds partnerships for Canvas and Bridge, in addition to furthering the vision of Instructure’s MOOC platform, Canvas Network. She has a strong educational and academic background, having worked at New York University, University of California- Irvine and in several other capacities in corporate learning environments, K12 and higher education.

More From Melissa Loble

Tech's Gender Wage Gap Is Real, Partly Because Men Don't Believe It Is.
Gender Gap

Tech's Gender Wage Gap Is Real, Partly Because Men Don't Believe It Is.

Studies have proven that women make less money than their male coworkers, but most men don't believe it. That's a problem.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.