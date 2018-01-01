Melissa Loble is the VP of platform and partnerships at Instructure. In her role, she leads platform strategy and builds partnerships for Canvas and Bridge, in addition to furthering the vision of Instructure’s MOOC platform, Canvas Network. She has a strong educational and academic background, having worked at New York University, University of California- Irvine and in several other capacities in corporate learning environments, K12 and higher education.
Gender Gap
Tech's Gender Wage Gap Is Real, Partly Because Men Don't Believe It Is.
Studies have proven that women make less money than their male coworkers, but most men don't believe it. That's a problem.