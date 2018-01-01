Michael Choi

Coding
Sharpen Your Company's Competitive Edge by Hiring the Most Motivated Tech Talent
Somebody who changes their life by putting themselves through a coding boot camp is likely just the sort of person you want on your team.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.