Michael Choi

Michael Choi

Guest Writer
CEO of Coding Dojo
Michael Choi is the CEO of Coding Dojo, a leading coding bootcamp. Coding Dojo is unique in that it teaches students the skills to quickly learn any new coding language, in addition to rigorous training in three full stacks in 14 weeks.

More From Michael Choi

Sharpen Your Company's Competitive Edge by Hiring the Most Motivated Tech Talent
Coding

Sharpen Your Company's Competitive Edge by Hiring the Most Motivated Tech Talent

Somebody who changes their life by putting themselves through a coding boot camp is likely just the sort of person you want on your team.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.