Michael Glauser

Michael Glauser

VIP Contributor
Executive Director of the Clark Center for Entrepreneurship at Utah State University

Michael Glauser is an entrepreneur, business consultant, and university professor. He has built successful companies in the retail, wholesale, and consulting industries. He has worked with hundreds of startup ventures and large corporations. He is currently the Executive Director of the Jeffrey D. Clark Center for Entrepreneurship in the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University. He is also the co-founder and CEO of My New Enterprise, an online training, and development company. Mike’s great passion is helping people create successful companies, gain financial freedom, and live the life of their dreams. Learn more about Mike at www.mikeglauser.com.

Mike is the author of Main Street Entrepreneur (Entrepreneur Press 2016). Visit www.TheMainStreetEntrepreneur.com for more information.

More From Michael Glauser

13 Simple Ways to Market Your Business Offline
Ask the Expert

13 Simple Ways to Market Your Business Offline

Here are proven strategies for growing your business the old-fashion way.
4 min read
The 5-Level Approach to Building a Community of Fans for Your Business
Customer Service

The 5-Level Approach to Building a Community of Fans for Your Business

Learn how to develop a following of fans who will be loyal to your company.
6 min read
To Increase Your Chance of Success, Get Into an Industry You Know
Main Street Entrepreneur

To Increase Your Chance of Success, Get Into an Industry You Know

The more experience you have in your industry, the more you know about the products, services, competitors, suppliers, channels of distribution, customers, and opportunities.
5 min read
How These 5 Entrepreneurs Used Their Limited Resources to Grow Their Business Into a Successful Venture
Main Street Entrepreneur

How These 5 Entrepreneurs Used Their Limited Resources to Grow Their Business Into a Successful Venture

There are always ways to produce big results with small means, which is critical to an entrepreneur's long-term success and sustainability.
7 min read
5 Small-Business Owners Share the Secrets to Building a Strong Network of Mentors
Main Street Entrepreneur

5 Small-Business Owners Share the Secrets to Building a Strong Network of Mentors

From finding the right people to making it easy for your mentors, here are some tips on building the ultimate brain trust.
4 min read
5 Keys for Building a Business Without Money
Main Street Entrepreneur

5 Keys for Building a Business Without Money

Don't let a lack of funding stop you from getting started. Follow these steps to start your business today.
5 min read
How to Know What Passions to Pursue
Ask the Expert

How to Know What Passions to Pursue

To determine if your idea is worth exploring follow this two-step process.
4 min read
Forget College Dropout: Why Staying in School Can Be a Huge Advantage for Entrepreneurs.
Ask the Expert

Forget College Dropout: Why Staying in School Can Be a Huge Advantage for Entrepreneurs.

Here are three reasons staying in school can help in the development of your business opportunity.
4 min read
7 Easy Steps for Launching a Venture that Will Fail
Success Strategies

7 Easy Steps for Launching a Venture that Will Fail

If you do these things your business will not succeed
5 min read
2 Mission-Driven Entrepreneurs Share Their Path to Success
Main Street Entrepreneur

2 Mission-Driven Entrepreneurs Share Their Path to Success

ENERGYneering Solutions founders Benny and Julie Benson have found a way to create both a business that speaks to the heart and a simpler life. Here's how they did it.
5 min read
Are You Ready for a Job-Less Economy?
Starting a Business

Are You Ready for a Job-Less Economy?

Prepare for the future by developing these skills
3 min read
4 Steps for Launching Corporate Social Responsibility at Your Business
Main Street Entrepreneur

4 Steps for Launching Corporate Social Responsibility at Your Business

If you're trying to do good while running a business, this can help you figure out where you and your company can do the most good.
6 min read
You Must Have This Characteristic to Be a Successful Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs

You Must Have This Characteristic to Be a Successful Entrepreneur

You'll go nowhere fast if you don't have this one key element in place from the start.
5 min read
New Documentary Features Amazing Entrepreneurs Across America
Startups

New Documentary Features Amazing Entrepreneurs Across America

Join in this historic project to help people create their own companies
4 min read
Shark Tank Stars Take Customer Service to the Highest Level
Customer Service

Shark Tank Stars Take Customer Service to the Highest Level

You too can build a strong community of raving fans.
4 min read

Books by Michael Glauser

Main Street Entrepreneur

Main Street Entrepreneur

Buy From
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.