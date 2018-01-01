Michael Glauser is an entrepreneur, business consultant, and university professor. He has built successful companies in the retail, wholesale, and consulting industries. He has worked with hundreds of startup ventures and large corporations. He is currently the Executive Director of the Jeffrey D. Clark Center for Entrepreneurship in the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University. He is also the co-founder and CEO of My New Enterprise, an online training, and development company. Mike’s great passion is helping people create successful companies, gain financial freedom, and live the life of their dreams. Learn more about Mike at www.mikeglauser.com.Mike is the author of Main Street Entrepreneur (Entrepreneur Press 2016). Visit www.TheMainStreetEntrepreneur.com for more information.
Ask the Expert
13 Simple Ways to Market Your Business Offline
Here are proven strategies for growing your business the old-fashion way.
Customer Service
The 5-Level Approach to Building a Community of Fans for Your Business
Learn how to develop a following of fans who will be loyal to your company.
Main Street Entrepreneur
To Increase Your Chance of Success, Get Into an Industry You Know
The more experience you have in your industry, the more you know about the products, services, competitors, suppliers, channels of distribution, customers, and opportunities.
Main Street Entrepreneur
How These 5 Entrepreneurs Used Their Limited Resources to Grow Their Business Into a Successful Venture
There are always ways to produce big results with small means, which is critical to an entrepreneur's long-term success and sustainability.
Main Street Entrepreneur
5 Small-Business Owners Share the Secrets to Building a Strong Network of Mentors
From finding the right people to making it easy for your mentors, here are some tips on building the ultimate brain trust.
Main Street Entrepreneur
5 Keys for Building a Business Without Money
Don't let a lack of funding stop you from getting started. Follow these steps to start your business today.
Ask the Expert
How to Know What Passions to Pursue
To determine if your idea is worth exploring follow this two-step process.
Ask the Expert
Forget College Dropout: Why Staying in School Can Be a Huge Advantage for Entrepreneurs.
Here are three reasons staying in school can help in the development of your business opportunity.
Success Strategies
7 Easy Steps for Launching a Venture that Will Fail
If you do these things your business will not succeed
Main Street Entrepreneur
2 Mission-Driven Entrepreneurs Share Their Path to Success
ENERGYneering Solutions founders Benny and Julie Benson have found a way to create both a business that speaks to the heart and a simpler life. Here's how they did it.
Starting a Business
Are You Ready for a Job-Less Economy?
Prepare for the future by developing these skills
Main Street Entrepreneur
4 Steps for Launching Corporate Social Responsibility at Your Business
If you're trying to do good while running a business, this can help you figure out where you and your company can do the most good.
Entrepreneurs
You Must Have This Characteristic to Be a Successful Entrepreneur
You'll go nowhere fast if you don't have this one key element in place from the start.
Startups
New Documentary Features Amazing Entrepreneurs Across America
Join in this historic project to help people create their own companies
Customer Service
Shark Tank Stars Take Customer Service to the Highest Level
You too can build a strong community of raving fans.