Visiting Assistant Professor, Case Western Reserve University

Michael Goldberg is a visiting assistant professor at Case Western Reserve University’s Weatherhead School of Management, in the department of Design and Innovation. He was awarded a Fulbright fellowship in 2012 to teach entrepreneurship at the National Economics University in Hanoi, Vietnam. Goldberg is also a Managing Partner of the Bridge Investment Fund, a venture capital fund investing in early stage Israeli medical device companies.