Michael Goldberg is a visiting assistant professor at Case Western Reserve University’s Weatherhead School of Management, in the department of Design and Innovation. He was awarded a Fulbright fellowship in 2012 to teach entrepreneurship at the National Economics University in Hanoi, Vietnam. Goldberg is also a Managing Partner of the Bridge Investment Fund, a venture capital fund investing in early stage Israeli medical device companies.
Finance
In Turkey, a Strange Dance Between Government and Entrepreneurs
Turkish startups receive substantial support from the government, yet many entrepreneurs disagree with state policies, writes Case Western's Michael Goldberg.
Finance
Delay in Crowdfunding Rules Hurts Foreign Entrepreneurs (Opinion)
Startups in emerging markets like Vietnam want to tap U.S investors, but capital won't flow until crowdfunding moves forward, writes Case Western's Michael Goldberg.