Michael Grupp
Bio
CEO and co-founder Michael Grupp practised at top law firms like Clifford Chance and Hogan Lovells, where he experienced firsthand the need easy to-use automation software. Michael is an expert in all things legaltech and is well-versed in how AI and automation is transforming the work of top law firms and corporate law departments in the UK and beyond.
Latest
Technology
How London Built the World's Best Legal AI Ecosystem
Self-flagellation feels part of the British psyche these days. It has become fashionable to beat down on the UK, be that tech bros calling the country a 'museum' bereft of growth and innovation, Brits en masse recently voting against the status quo, or pro-Europe Londoners watching this all play out while mouthing 'I told you so'.