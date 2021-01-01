Michael E. Hansen

Michael E. Hansen

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Michael E. Hansen is the CEO of Cengage. Under his leadership, Cengage has transformed from a traditional print publisher into a global education technology company that advances the way students learn through quality, digital experiences.

https://corporate.cengage.com/

Follow Michael E. Hansen on Social

LinkedIn

Latest

Managing Teams

I Invited My Employees to 'Ask Me Anything.' Here's What I Learned.

After a tumultuous year, listening to your team has never been more important.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like