Michael Peres

Michael Peres

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder of Peres Daily

Michael Peres is a journalist and software engineer, best known for founding various tech and media startups. Peres has developed an interest in exploring the mindsets of those who've overcome their limitations and has a passion for sharing such stories, giving strength and inspiration to others.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/nealtaparia/2021/02/17/how-this-entrepreneur-runs-five-companies-and-travels-the-world/

Follow Michael Peres on Social

LinkedIn Instagram

Latest

The Business Traveler's Journal

3 Steps to Escape the 9-5 and Pivot for Success

Solve the survival-cost problem and start to live the life of your dreams.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like