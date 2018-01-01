Michael Port is a New York Times bestselling author of four books, including Book Yourself Solid, Beyond Booked Solid, The Contrarian Effect, and his latest and most provocative, The Think Big Manifesto. Learn more at michaelport.com.
Growth Strategies
Know Who You Want to Know
Boost your chances of making a good connection--or even a sale--by doing your homework.
Growth Strategies
The Likability Factor
For better or worse, the sales process is not much more than a popularity contest. Do you have what it takes to win?
Marketing
Bring Back Big Branding
Defining and communicating your personal brand will also help you bolster your sales.
Marketing
Keep Your Cards to Yourself
4 ways to build your reputation and expand your network--without business cards.
Marketing
Save the Sale With Service
5 strategies for polishing and protecting your customer-service reputation
Marketing
Give Them More to Love
To keep your customers coming back, provide more reasons to appreciate what you offer.
Marketing
Take Out the Garbage
Ditch the canned sales tactics and say what you really mean.
