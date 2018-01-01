Mick Hagen

Mick Hagen

Guest Writer
Founder/CEO of Mainframe
Mick Hagen is the founder and CEO of Mainframe. Prior to founding the censorship and surveillance-resistant blockchain protocol, Hagen started Zinch, a student-support platform that helped students find scholarships and engage in college recruiting that was later acquired by Chegg.

Blockchain Is How We Can Protect Our Privacy in a World of Ubiquitous Surveillance
Blockchain

Blockchain Is How We Can Protect Our Privacy in a World of Ubiquitous Surveillance

Decentralized information sets give citizens greater privacy, freedom of speech and protection of wealth.
