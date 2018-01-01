Mike Hoff

Founder and CEO, Mike Hoff Consultancy (MHC)

Mike Hoff is the founder and CEO of Mike Hoff Consultancy (MHC), a privately owned executive consulting business in the UAE. A certified Gazelles International Coach and certified Innermetrix Consultant by trade, Hoff helps fast growing companies scale up their business by developing high performing teams. Hoff has more than 30 years of senior leadership experience across a wide spectrum of trades and professions.

Hoff began his career in the UK in 1985 in the hospitality industry before moving into retail in the 1990s. He advanced this career with his move to the Middle East in 2004, while continuing to hone his skills in several senior management positions, driving major change, growth and development in organizations both in Europe and the Middle East. This led him to set up his own company, Mike Hoff Consulting based in Dubai.

Prior to setting up his own company, Hoff worked for four years as the General Manager at Al Tayer Group, was Co-Owner and Managing Director at Mentis Human Resources, UAE, and Business Director at Starbucks Coffee International, MEA. As one of the senior managers, Hoff was responsible for the strategic management of businesses, providing the overall vision, business development, implementation of full-scale leadership and development programs as well as in ensuring the quality of the services provided.

Hoff holds a BSc in Industrial Studies from Sheffield Hallam University. During his free time, Hoff enjoys the outdoors, travelling and especially scuba diving, being a PADI dive Instructor.

Five Ways To Inspire Your Team For A Successful 2017
Growth Strategies

Five Ways To Inspire Your Team For A Successful 2017

As a result, your actions and behavior determine your team's success. Here are five ways to inspire your team in 2017.
3 min read
Opportunities for UAE SMEs in 2016: Are You Ready For Expo 2020?
UAE

Opportunities for UAE SMEs in 2016: Are You Ready For Expo 2020?

SMEs represent almost 94% of the total number of companies operating in the UAE, with 400,000 SMEs contributing 60% to the nation's GDP- a figure that is expected to increase to 70% by 2021.
3 min read
Five Tips For An Effective Quarterly Planning Session
Business Planning

Five Tips For An Effective Quarterly Planning Session

Not only is it a great opportunity to celebrate the successes of the previous quarter, but such session also offer a chance to review the annual strategy and plan for the next quarter of the year.
3 min read
Five Benefits A Professional Coach Can Bring To You (And Your Organization)
Business Coaching

Five Benefits A Professional Coach Can Bring To You (And Your Organization)

While you may not be able to figure out the details on your own, a professional coach empowers, engages and aligns your top team towards achieving strategic goals, asking questions that you may not have even thought of.
3 min read
Five Reasons Why CEOs Need To Be Coached
Executive Coaching

Five Reasons Why CEOs Need To Be Coached

Their successes are attributed to diligent effort, constant learning, foresight, and quite probably, a helping hand.
4 min read
