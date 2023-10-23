Mike Massimino served as a NASA Astronaut from 1996-2014 and flew in space twice: STS-109 on space shuttle Columbia in March 2002 and STS-125 on space shuttle Atlantis in May 2009—the final two Hubble Space Telescope servicing missions. He became the first human to tweet from space, was the last human to work inside of Hubble, and set a team record with his crewmates for the most cumulative spacewalking time in a single space shuttle mission.

He received his BS from the Columbia University School of Engineering, and his two MS’s and PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He currently lives in New York City where he is an engineering professor at Columbia and an advisor at the Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum. He is the author of Moonshot: A NASA Astronaut's Guide to Achieving the Impossible.

He has had a recurring role as himself on the CBS comedy “The Big Bang Theory” and is a frequent expert guest on news programs and late-night television, including Good Morning America, The Today Show, CNN, Fox News Channel, MSNBC, CNBC, and The Late Show with David Letterman.