Mike Zani is the CEO of The Predictive Index, the leader in talent optimization. An avid sailor, Mike began his career in marketing and sales with Vanguard Sailboats and was a coach for the 1996 U.S. Olympic Sailing Team. He holds a B.S. from Brown University and an MBA from Harvard.

3 Pressing Challenges CEOs Face Heading Into 2021
The CEO Benchmarking Report from The Predictive Index highlights hurdles for executives. Helping remote teams work well together tops the list.
