About Mike Zani
Mike Zani is the CEO of The Predictive Index, the leader in talent optimization. An avid sailor, Mike began his career in marketing and sales with Vanguard Sailboats and was a coach for the 1996 U.S. Olympic Sailing Team. He holds a B.S. from Brown University and an MBA from Harvard.
