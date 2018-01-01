Miles Jennings

Miles Jennings

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur & Startup CEO, CEO of VocaWorks & Truli Technologies
Miles Jennings is an entrepreneur, founder and CEO of VocaWorks, a software platform for hiring technology professionals.

Employee Retention
Employee Retention

Most of These 9 Ways to Keep Your Best Employees Don't Cost Anything

The best employees truly desire self-improvement.
7 min read
When to Pivot Your Business -- and When You Should Just Quit
Pivots

When to Pivot Your Business -- and When You Should Just Quit

Winners never quit, but they do cut their losses while there is still something to salvage.
6 min read
3 Ways to Encourage Your Staff to Think Like Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs

3 Ways to Encourage Your Staff to Think Like Entrepreneurs

Start by challenging everything.
5 min read
4 Hiring Lessons From CNBC's 'The Profit'
Entrepreneurs

4 Hiring Lessons From CNBC's 'The Profit'

Be quick to hire and slow to fire.
6 min read
Make Better Hires by Getting the Right Assessment Tests for Your Company
Hiring

Make Better Hires by Getting the Right Assessment Tests for Your Company

The right hire can take your company to the next level, so where do you think the wrong hire will land you?
5 min read
Why There Is No Substitute for the Annual 'Offsite' With Your Team
Entrepreneurs

Why There Is No Substitute for the Annual 'Offsite' With Your Team

Teams need to get away from the office to think through the best direction for the company.
5 min read
5 Ways Everyone Can Achieve More by Thinking Like an Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs

5 Ways Everyone Can Achieve More by Thinking Like an Entrepreneur

Being accountable and motivated is a good way to accomplish anything, including launching a business.
6 min read
5 Early Signs Your Startup Will Succeed
Starting a Business

5 Early Signs Your Startup Will Succeed

Putting the right team in place puts you way ahead in the game.
5 min read
The Art of Knowing When to Hire and When to Contract
Hiring

The Art of Knowing When to Hire and When to Contract

Employees are for important tasks that aren't going away. Hire good contractors when you need to get finished with something in particular.
7 min read
5 Tips for Bootstrapping Payroll While You Build the Team You Need
Entrepreneurs

5 Tips for Bootstrapping Payroll While You Build the Team You Need

Founders might be willing to starve until they hit it big but employees seldom are.
5 min read
As Retail Reconfigures Into Click and Mortar, a New Kind of Employee Is Born
Retail Businesses

As Retail Reconfigures Into Click and Mortar, a New Kind of Employee Is Born

The hybrid of physical stores and online brands requires staff expert at both face-to-face selling and sophisticated technology.
5 min read
7 Reasons Why the Gig Economy is a Net Positive
Gig Economy

7 Reasons Why the Gig Economy is a Net Positive

Flexibility and variety are just the tip of the iceberg.
6 min read
Here's How Entrepreneurs Are Talking to Their Kids About Business
Entrepreneur Mindset

Here's How Entrepreneurs Are Talking to Their Kids About Business

Raising children into entrepreneurial adults begins with encouraging creativity and problem solving.
5 min read
I Asked 10,000 Users to Meet With Me. Here's What Happened.
Customer Feedback

I Asked 10,000 Users to Meet With Me. Here's What Happened.

Hearing people's personal stories and situations is an incredibly deep experience.
6 min read
7 Strategies for Achieving Phenomenal Online Community Growth
Social Media Marketing

7 Strategies for Achieving Phenomenal Online Community Growth

The CEO of Recruiter.com shares his ideas, based on his experience curating a LinkedIn Group.
5 min read
