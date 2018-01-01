Mindy Hall

Entrepreneur Mindset
Mindsets Matter: How Your Thought Patterns Shape Your Business
Sometimes just knowing something is possible makes it easier to achieve.
Business Optimization Center
7 Components for Successfully Designing Your Organization
This approach respects what people inside your company bring to the table and fosters sustainability.
Grow Your Business
How to Keep Your Team a Team When the Company Starts to Grow
The rigors of making a startup succeed inspire camaraderie but as soon as there is success there is turf to defend.
Leadership
Why Leaders Should Study Upheaval and Reform at the Secret Service
How new leadership succeeds or fails to restore accountability at the tarnished agency will be a high-profile case study in organizational reform.
Growth Strategies
The Best Move For Your Business Is to Make It Your Team's Business, Too
Unless your business fails, it will grow too big for you to make every decision. You need a team to deal with success.
Growth Strategies
3 Tips for Not Stumbling When Your Startup Is Poised to Scale
Size is a consideration all of its own. A company ready to grow has to carefully examine what got it to that point to determine if it is still useful.
Behavior
Change Your Habits and You Change Everything
When we don't get the results we intended, the problem often lies in what we do on autopilot.