Mindy Hall

Guest Writer
Author, President & CEO of Peak Development Consulting, LLC
Mindy Hall, PhD, is the president and CEO of Peak Development Consulting, LLC. Clients include leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, technology, insurance, manufacturing, government, and nonprofit organizations, several of which are among the Fortune 50. She has more than 25 years of experience in organization and leadership development, and is the author of Leading with Intention: Every Moment is a Choice.   

Mindsets Matter: How Your Thought Patterns Shape Your Business
Entrepreneur Mindset

Sometimes just knowing something is possible makes it easier to achieve.
5 min read
7 Components for Successfully Designing Your Organization
Business Optimization Center

This approach respects what people inside your company bring to the table and fosters sustainability.
5 min read
How to Keep Your Team a Team When the Company Starts to Grow
Grow Your Business

The rigors of making a startup succeed inspire camaraderie but as soon as there is success there is turf to defend.
4 min read
Why Leaders Should Study Upheaval and Reform at the Secret Service
Leadership

How new leadership succeeds or fails to restore accountability at the tarnished agency will be a high-profile case study in organizational reform.
5 min read
The Best Move For Your Business Is to Make It Your Team's Business, Too
Growth Strategies

Unless your business fails, it will grow too big for you to make every decision. You need a team to deal with success.
4 min read
3 Tips for Not Stumbling When Your Startup Is Poised to Scale
Growth Strategies

Size is a consideration all of its own. A company ready to grow has to carefully examine what got it to that point to determine if it is still useful.
4 min read
Change Your Habits and You Change Everything
Behavior

When we don't get the results we intended, the problem often lies in what we do on autopilot.
4 min read
