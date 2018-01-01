Momchil Kyurkchiev

Momchil Kyurkchiev

Guest Writer
CEO and Co-founder of Leanplum

Momchil Kyurkchiev is the CEO and co-founder of Leanplum, an integrated optimization solution for mobile apps that makes it easy for non-techie marketers to better engage customers and sell more through mobile. It utilizes real customer analytics and automates the process from A/B testing to in-app marketing. Prior to Leanplum, Kyurkchiev was a tech lead at Google where he optimized video ads. Follow the company at www.leanplum.com or on Twitter @leanplum and @mkyurkchiev.

More From Momchil Kyurkchiev

4 Reasons Your Brand Is Behind on Mobile - And How to Catch Up
Branding
Branding

4 Reasons Your Brand Is Behind on Mobile - And How to Catch Up

Companies that fail to maximizing their mobile presence put the future of their business at risk. But that doesn't have to be you.
5 min read
What An Accelerator Taught Me That I Could Not Have Learned at Google
Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs

What An Accelerator Taught Me That I Could Not Have Learned at Google

eing a part of an accelerator will teach you core principles for running a startup.
5 min read
4 Strategies to Stop Shopping Cart Abandonment on Mobile
Mobile Commerce
Mobile Commerce

4 Strategies to Stop Shopping Cart Abandonment on Mobile

So close, yet so far. With the holidays around the corner, it's time to reevaluate and re-engage these potential purchasers.
5 min read
