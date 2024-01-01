Monica Mathijs
Monica Mathijs, an emotional intelligence coach, is the founder of Monica Mahi Consulting.
To Lead With Awareness in a Globalized World, Cultivating Cultural And Emotional Intelligence Is Key
Today's leaders operate in a global landscape, where cultural sensitivity and emotional intelligence are indispensable.
