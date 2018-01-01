Morag Barrett

Performance Feedback
6 Tips for Hearing Tough Feedback
Feedback is the breakfast of champions -- but you have to be able to hear the message and choose to act on it.
Feedback
Stop Avoiding It: 4 Tips for Delivering Tough Feedback
Feedback can motivate people and teams to move beyond the status quo, but only if it's actually delivered.
Public Speaking
Why You're Not (Yet) a Great Public Speaker (and 5 Things to Do About It)
Ever listen to a speaker who employs a plodding pace and maddeningly steady monotone? Don't let that be you.
Work-Life Balance
Answer These 10 Questions To Determine if You Need To Slow Down
Working too hard may sound like an oxymoron, but it's real, and addictive.
Onboarding
6 Ways To Effectively Onboard a New Team Member (Number 2 Is Our Favorite)
Ever seen a new hire turn up at a team meeting where no one knows who he or she is?
Meetings
4 Steps to Avoid 'Death by Meeting'
It may not be in your 'Physicians Desk Reference,' but Death by Meeting is a real and potentially fatal malady that you can cure.
Retreats
Planning a Team Retreat? Here Are 6 Things to Consider.
Forget the 'trust-fall' activities. Concentrate on team-building that results in an action plan.
Morale
Lost Your Mojo? Here Are 4 Ways to Put a Spring Back into Your Step.
Has your energy fizzled of late? Don't forget to program in 'me' time.
Team-Building
The 4 Elements You Need to Build Your High-Performing Team
Have your team members acknowledged the 'elephant in the room' at your workplace?
Careers
5 Steps to Ensure That You Thrive in Your New Job
'Start as though you intend to leave.' Ever heard that one before? Think about it.
Emotional Intelligence
Don't Believe Everything You Think!
Get off the trash-talk roller-coaster that sabotages everyone's positive thinking.
Personal Branding
5 Ways to Claim Your Personal Bragging Rights With the Fine Art of Self-Promotion
Done something you wish others would acknowledge? Let them!
Business Travel
These 5 Travel Tips Will Turn You Into a True Road Warrior
Here are a few simple secrets of the travel trade for those facing long hours away from home.
Corporate Culture
Is Your Corporate Culture a Halloween Nightmare?
Ghosts and goblins belong in your neighborhood, not your company.
Ready for Anything
6 Tips for Taking Back Control and Performing Better
Does your 'to-do' list resemble 'War and Peace'? Here's how to scale it down.