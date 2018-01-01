Moritz Plassnig is the co-founder and CEO of Codeship, a developer-tool company with offices in Boston, Mass. and Vienna, Austria. Moritz founded Codeship together with Florian Motlik and Manuel Weiss in 2011.
Hiring
5 Reasons Why Hiring Is the Single Most Important Skill for Founders
If you don't know how to make the best hiring decisions, you will not have the best company.
The Grind
The 4 Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read This Year
Everyone knows reading is an important source of knowledge, but many don't understand how much they can actually learn by hitting the pause button, sitting down and picking up a book.
The Grind
5 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Running
People can learn a lot about running a company by putting on sneakers and hitting the pavement.
The Grind
How to Get the Most Out of an Accelerator Program
Not all accelerator programs are created equal. Follow this list of do's and dont's to make sure you find the right one for your company.
The Grind
Preparing Your Team for a Move Across the Globe
There are times when entrepreneurs need to uproot their companies and move to a new country. One of the most challenging aspects is preparing your team. Here are a few pointers.