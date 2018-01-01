Moritz Plassnig

Guest Writer
Co-founder and CEO of Codeship

Moritz Plassnig is the co-founder and CEO of Codeship, a developer-tool company with offices in Boston, Mass. and Vienna, Austria. Moritz founded Codeship together with Florian Motlik and Manuel Weiss in 2011.

5 Reasons Why Hiring Is the Single Most Important Skill for Founders
Hiring

If you don't know how to make the best hiring decisions, you will not have the best company.
8 min read
The 4 Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read This Year
The Grind

Everyone knows reading is an important source of knowledge, but many don't understand how much they can actually learn by hitting the pause button, sitting down and picking up a book.
4 min read
5 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Running
The Grind

People can learn a lot about running a company by putting on sneakers and hitting the pavement.
6 min read
How to Get the Most Out of an Accelerator Program
The Grind

Not all accelerator programs are created equal. Follow this list of do's and dont's to make sure you find the right one for your company.
5 min read
Preparing Your Team for a Move Across the Globe
The Grind

There are times when entrepreneurs need to uproot their companies and move to a new country. One of the most challenging aspects is preparing your team. Here are a few pointers.
5 min read
