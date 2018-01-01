Mr. Draper

Mr. Draper

Guest Writer
The UAE's first personalized shopping service for men.

Mr. Draper: some say he wasn't born, but tailored. A treasure trove of information, and author of the gentleman’s rulebook. Effortless style, and permanently fashionable. Elusive, but always appears when you need him. Let us know if you spot him!

More From Mr. Draper

Visible Spectrum: The Gentleman's (Easy) Guide To Color Matching
Lifestyle

Visible Spectrum: The Gentleman's (Easy) Guide To Color Matching

The addition of color can make or break an outfit.
8 min read
Up Your Style Quotient: Four Must-Have Blazers For Any Occasion
Lifestyle

Up Your Style Quotient: Four Must-Have Blazers For Any Occasion

The blazer is often the unsung hero of a man's wardrobe.
7 min read
Dress For Success: A Guide To Getting The Business Casual Look Right
Fashion

Dress For Success: A Guide To Getting The Business Casual Look Right

Dress codes may seem like a formal and outdated concept, but they can be useful to follow and needn't be limiting.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.