About Nadine Greiner, Ph.D.
Nadine Greiner, Ph.D. is a San Francisco-based executive coach, HR consultant, and speaker. She believes that the world needs great leaders, and has dedicated her career to helping them. Her book, "Stress-Less leadership: How to Lead in Business and Life" was published by Entrepreneur Press.
Books By Nadine Greiner, Ph.D.
Featured
Stress-Less Leadership
By Nadine Greiner, Ph.D.
How To Lead in Business and in LifeBuy Now
More From Nadine Greiner, Ph.D.
Stress Management
These Three So-Called Stress-Relievers Are Actually Making Your Burnout Worse
Reframe your thinking and try these strategies instead.