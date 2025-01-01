Nairy McMahon is the Founder & CEO of Radial Change, bringing decades of experience guiding diverse organisations—spanning tech, finance, women’s health, NGOs, and more—through the complexities of workplace dynamics. She empowers leaders and teams to critically assess how biases and a lack of flexibility impact both organisational purpose and strategy. By creating safe, robust spaces for dialogue and reflection, Nairy helps C-suite executives and decision makers build inclusive, high-performing cultures that shape the future of work.