Nancy Mann Jackson

More From Nancy Mann Jackson

A Startup Brings High-Tech Sports Analytics to School Teams
Technology

A Startup Brings High-Tech Sports Analytics to School Teams

The online video and analytics platform Krossover analyzes plays for high school and college teams.
3 min read
How to Create a Disaster Plan for Your Business
Growth Strategies

How to Create a Disaster Plan for Your Business

Here are seven ways to ensure you don't get left adrift if disaster strikes.
5 min read
How to Take Advantage of Online Training Tools
Growth Strategies

How to Take Advantage of Online Training Tools

More small businesses are turning to online training. Here's how your team can take advantage of the growing amount of resources.
5 min read
5 Ways to Reward Employees When Raises Aren't an Option
Growth Strategies

5 Ways to Reward Employees When Raises Aren't an Option

In these tough economic times, raises and bonus pay for deserving employees may be out of the question. Here are some alternative ways to keep your team happy and loyal.
5 min read
Pixelmags Takes a Unique Approach to Digitizing Magazines
Starting a Business

Pixelmags Takes a Unique Approach to Digitizing Magazines

When Apple introduced its Newsstand feature last October, this startup was poised to provide much of the digital content magazine subscribers wanted.
4 min read
6 Steps to a Successful Business Launch
Starting a Business

6 Steps to a Successful Business Launch

How the founders of Tender Greens turned farm-fresh fare into a $16 million business -- and you can, too.
10 min read
4 Ways to Protect Yourself Against Identity Theft
Technology

4 Ways to Protect Yourself Against Identity Theft

11.6 million adults were victims of identity fraud last year. Don't be one of them this year.
7 min read
Six Tips to Turn Your Passion into Profit
Starting a Business

Six Tips to Turn Your Passion into Profit

How Joe Reynolds and Ryan Kunkel parlayed their love of extreme adventure into a $30 million enterprise.
10 min read
How to Become Your Own Boss
Starting a Business

How to Become Your Own Boss

The creators of natural sleep aid Dream Water share how they ditched corporate life and gained national success.
11 min read
Using Credit Checks to Help in Hiring
Growth Strategies

Using Credit Checks to Help in Hiring

What you need to know before digging into an applicant's background.
4 min read
4 Ways to Catch Up on Your Retirement Savings
Finance

4 Ways to Catch Up on Your Retirement Savings

Looking for ways to catch up to your peers who have been saving their entire careers? Here are a few ideas that can help.
6 min read
To Lease or Not to Lease
Finance

To Lease or Not to Lease

Leasing equipment is a smart way for businesses to get what they need, even when lines of credit are tight.
8 min read
Wanted: Fully Engaged Employees
Growth Strategies

Wanted: Fully Engaged Employees

Years of layoffs and cutbacks have taken a toll on the workforce. Here's how to get everyone back on track.
5 min read
How to Build a Better Business with Outsourcing
Growth Strategies

How to Build a Better Business with Outsourcing

A comprehensive guide on the what, when and how to outsource for your small business.
13 min read
Retirement: What's That?
Growth Strategies

Retirement: What's That?

Though you may never stop working, here are 5 tips to ensure financial stability.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.