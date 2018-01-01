Natalie Lambert

Natalie Lambert is the chief marketing officer at Sapho. Previously, she was at Citrix where she held multiple product marketing leadership positions. Prior to Citrix, Lambert spent seven years at Forrester Research, where she was the leading expert on end user computing. 

You Stand to Lose Half Your Top Talent. Here's How to Stop Those People From Leaving.
Employee Retention

Money plays a smaller role than you think.
5 min read
It's Time to Stop Using Email as a To-Do List
To-Do List

Using email as a task manager can work, but it's the wrong tool for the job.
5 min read
Data Without Context Is Bogging Your Team Down
Data Analysis

Most business leaders struggle to convert raw data into actionable insights.
5 min read
Our Ability to Work Remotely Keeps Growing, So Why Hasn't Productivity?
Productivity

Giving your employees mobile tech doesn't improve productivity if nothing else changes in how the company works.
6 min read
If You Want to get More Done, Stop Equating Mobile Tech with Productivity
Technology

Focus on a culture of empowering your employees with mobile workflows that can be easily accessed in a few clicks, and the productivity gains you are looking for will follow.
7 min read
Millennials Are Just Like You Were 20 Years Ago
Millennials

Companies are far better off adapting to the reasonable expectations younger workers have about technology and communication practices.
5 min read
