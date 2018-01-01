Naval Goel

Naval Goel

CEO, PolicyX.com
Naval Goel is the CEO of PolicyX.com.

Re-Imagining the World of Insurance – Digital Transformation
Insurance

Re-Imagining the World of Insurance – Digital Transformation

Soon people will begin to expect an insurer to access their data and to do something tailored specifically for them with it, social networks will help people with mutually aligned interests and common risk factors to form peer-to-peer insurance pools
4 min read
Why an Entrepreneur Needs an Elevator Pitch?
Elevator Pitch

Why an Entrepreneur Needs an Elevator Pitch?

Let elevator pitch act as a catalyst and a tool to help you achieve your business goals
4 min read
Different Forms Of Company Insurance That You Must Consider In 2019
Insurance

Different Forms Of Company Insurance That You Must Consider In 2019

One should definitely have at least one of these in order to financially protect an organization and for keeping the business running swiftly
4 min read
Do You Know These 6 Factors That Affect Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship

Do You Know These 6 Factors That Affect Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurs who fearlessly and judiciously take risk of a startup to execute their plans get rewards like fame, profit and good flow of capital
4 min read
What Are the Advantages And Disadvantages of Hybrid Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship

What Are the Advantages And Disadvantages of Hybrid Entrepreneurship

Hybrid Entrepreneurship can look a bit crazy but still it has a charm of it's own, let's explore the subject in depth
4 min read
Advice for the First Time Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs

Advice for the First Time Entrepreneurs

Analyze and learn from the experience of others for the success of your venture
5 min read
Ways Through Which Entrepreneurs can Achieve Success in 2018
Entrepreneurs

Ways Through Which Entrepreneurs can Achieve Success in 2018

Technology and innovation are changing the entrepreneur's mark of success
4 min read
How Important is Entrepreneurship for the Indian Economy?
Entrepreneurship

How Important is Entrepreneurship for the Indian Economy?

Entrepreneurs are providing great offers in the form of opportunities to many associated domains
4 min read
Tax Benefits Every Indian Entrepreneur Must Know About
Taxes

Tax Benefits Every Indian Entrepreneur Must Know About

All you need to know about taxes
4 min read
This is How Indian Women Entrepreneurs are Making it Big in the Start-up Ecosystem
Women Entrepreneurs

This is How Indian Women Entrepreneurs are Making it Big in the Start-up Ecosystem

The top sectors where women have shown business excellence are- Professional services, IT, Apparel and Accessories, Food and Beverages and Manufacturing sector
3 min read
Government to Implement Aadhar like Unique Identity for Enterprises in India
aadhar

Government to Implement Aadhar like Unique Identity for Enterprises in India

The plan carries the potential to improve the comprehensiveness of data collection as well as the ease of compliance with procedures
3 min read
#6 Common Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make After Raising Funds
Mistakes

#6 Common Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make After Raising Funds

To stand tall in the market and among the competitors, raising funding has become an on-going trend within startups today.
4 min read
Tips to Acquire the Right Entrepreneurial Mindset
Entrepreneurial Mindset

Tips to Acquire the Right Entrepreneurial Mindset

The balance of loss and gain is very vital as sometimes a small risk can take you to a great height
4 min read
Is Entrepreneurship For You?
Entrepreneurship

Is Entrepreneurship For You?

With more companies hiring consultants and part-time in order to reduce costs in medical expenses and pensions, at some point entrepreneurship seems to be the only sensible option
6 min read
The Lies Entrepreneurs Tell Themselves While Starting Up
Entrepreneurs

The Lies Entrepreneurs Tell Themselves While Starting Up

It is essential that budding business people stay true to their ideas and expectations
6 min read
