Naveen Dittakavi
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder and CEO, Next Vacay
Naveen Dittakavi is the founder of Next Vacay, a travel service whose proprietary software helps everyday people realize their international travel goals sooner rather than later. A software engineer since 1996, he holds a patent in data retrieval systems.
This Entrepreneur's Travel Company Actually Grew During The Pandemic – Here's What That Says About Buyer Psychology
Customer acquisition plummeted 90%, but the business bounced back.
