Neerja Mittersain-Ravishanker has curiously wandered across the realms of strategy consulting, tech entrepreneurship, and FMCG marketing in the first fifteen years of her career. A self-described ‘round peg in a square hole’, Neerja enjoys thinking & writing on technology-business trends, and on building inner resilience. Get to know her better on twitter @n_ravishanker or on LinkedIn.