Nicole Walters is a former top-selling corporate exec who quit her six-figure sales job in front of 10,000 people, took what she knew and built a million-dollar business in one short year. Walters is the Founder & CEO InheritLearning.com and star of She’s The Boss. All episodes of She’s The Boss are available now on USANetwork.com and the USA Network app.
Nicole Walters, CEO & Founder of Inherit Learning Company, chats with Georgene Huang and Romy Newman, Co-Founders of Fairygodboss, about managing and connecting with remote employees.
Nicole Walters, CEO and founder of Inherit Learning Company, chats with Andres Wydler, executive director of StartOut, about overcoming fundraising obstacles when starting a business.