Nikhil Barshikar

His fifteen year career spans a variety of roles within Investment Banking, all of which culminated in the founding of Imarticus Learning, a leading player in Investment Banking & Data Analytics education. He began his career in the Corporate Finance division of the erstwhile Lehman Brothers at New York, following which he moved to Mumbai to set up Lehman's India operations. He has successfully managed large Operations, Technology, and Project teams at Nomura. His in-depth Investment Banking experience, ranging from strategic design to risk-free transition while handling large people driven organizations, has given him an excellent appraisal of the dilemmas faced by Financial Services and Analytics Consulting firms. This enables him to develop tailor-made strategies and solutions.
Skills
Five Key Skills That Are In Demand In The European Markets
The skills in most demand across the European markets are a combination of sector-specific hard skills, as well as soft skills that are indicative of an individual's ability to grow as well-rounded professionals and leaders
Expansion
Five Key Considerations For Businesses To Focus On When Expanding To Asia
Countries like Indonesia, Philippines, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Thailand present a huge opportunity for businesses across various sectors, thanks to growing urbanisation and economic growth
IT Industry
How Reskilling and Upskilling Opportunities With Edtech Can Benefit the IT Industry
We'll tell you how regular training keeps employees engaged and helps boost employee retention rates
FinTech
How the Fintech Industry is Drawing Young Talent in the Country
The promise of fintech is by no means limited to just enhancing India's banking and finance sector
Business
Key Trends in Business Analysis to Leverage for Exponential Business Growth
Cloud has emerged as the most prudent solution to enhance organizational agility and efficiency
Skills
Why Skilling up Today will Ensure a Brighter Tomorrow
Upskilling increases the prospects of taking on key leadership roles in organizations
Success
What it Takes to be a Successful Entrepreneur
I believe, the following 8 traits are what make an entrepreneur successful.
Tips
Expert Tips For Efficient Employee Retention Strategy
Attracting Talent and Retention-Growth Curves
Growth Strategies
To buy or not to buy, that is the question…
Businesses that pursue organic growth are inherently prudent and willing to nurture.
Venture Capital
Unravelling the venture capital boom
E-commerce firms are no longer the niche players catering to your disposable income.