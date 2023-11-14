The educational revolution began in the early 2010s, witnessing the emergence of B2C learning, fueled by widespread internet access. The digital revolution brought knowledge to our fingertips, ushering in the era of online learning

Technology has played a pivotal role in reshaping our world, touching all aspects of our lives. Yet, nowhere has its impact been more profound than in the realm of education, which now finds itself at the forefront of technological disruption.

The future is marked by constant evolution, and to prepare we must embrace this transformation proactively. Traditionally, education has followed a linear path: school, college, master's, and a job. However, the breakneck pace of technological advancement has made room for more than just the well-worn route.

This transition is driven by various factors, such as the rapid march of technology, the fluidity of job roles, and game-changers like the recent global pandemic.

In India, this shift in the educational landscape also revealed a stark reality: a significant skills gap in the job market. Industries, including media, government, finance, and technology, recognised the urgent need for upskilling.

Between 2017 and 2021, the edtech market experienced unprecedented growth, propelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, which accelerated the adoption of online learning. This period saw a "creative disruption" within the education sector, where innovative EdTech solutions replaced traditional models and transformed the landscape.

This tide turned the focus away from degrees and toward practical, industry-aligned skills. The pandemic underscored the fact that skills crucial for today's jobs can become obsolete in mere years, reflecting the dynamic era we live in.

Hence to stay relevant, there was a need for professionals to continuously update and adapt their skill sets, much like regular check-ups for their knowledge and abilities.

Today as the job roles evolve with the technological wave, a shortage of skilled professionals has become apparent. Recent data shows that 51% of employers struggle to find qualified talent, while 55% of organisations acknowledge a significant skills gap among their employees. Also a staggering 54% of graduates were deemed unemployable in FY 2021 due to a lack of the right skill set.

This is where EdTech companies play a pivotal role in addressing the challenges posed by technological disruption. They bridge the gap between existing skills and the evolving job market requirements.

These courses provide an ongoing professional development journey, ensuring that the workforce remains adaptable and well-prepared to meet the challenges of this rapidly evolving landscape. A remarkable 84% of employees attribute their improved job prospects and career trajectory to upskilling.

Today, educational institutions are no longer rigid structures dispensing standardised knowledge. They have transformed into dynamic facilitators of learning experiences, connecting learners with invaluable resources, mentors, and industry partners.

Looking to the future of education, exciting prospects await, particularly in the integration of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) for immersive learning experiences. These technologies have the potential to revolutionise education by engaging multiple senses, making learning more interactive and effective.

Furthermore, we stand on the brink of a new era with decentralisation and blockchain-based learning credentials. Learners will have the power to build portfolios showcasing their knowledge and competencies, moving away from sole reliance on formal degrees, offering a secure, verifiable, and shareable digital ledger to display their skills.

In the years to come, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning will not only provide personalised recommendations but also create AI-driven mentors tailored to each learner's unique pace, preferences, and capabilities.

The future of workforce upskilling requires us to embrace the technological disruption within education. To prepare for a rapidly evolving world, we must embrace skills-based learning, leverage immersive technologies like AR/VR, adopt blockchain-based credentials, and harness AI-driven transformation in collaboration with innovative organisations such as EdTech entities.

By riding the technological wave, we can confidently navigate the disruptive waters, ensuring that our workforce remains adaptable and well-prepared for the future