MD and Chief Design Curator, Baggit
Nina Lekhi, MD and Chief Design Curator, Baggit, is an entrepreneur by profession and a role model for many aspiring entrepreneurs had started her journey from scratch. She has built a popular vegan bag and accessories brand over the years. Recently, the author has launched her biography called Bag it All, which recounts her inspirational journey. 

Marketing Techniques to Enhance Brand Building
Brand Building

Marketing Techniques to Enhance Brand Building

We tell you, where you lack and where you can improve in your scheme of things
4 min read
Not an Entrepreneur Yet? Nursing Hopes to Become One? Important Questions to Ask Yourself
Entrepreneurship

Not an Entrepreneur Yet? Nursing Hopes to Become One? Important Questions to Ask Yourself

If you are ready to face all these challenges and push yourself hard then you are ready to g
4 min read
Women Entrepreneurs in India: Emerging Issues and Challenges
Women Entrepreneurs

Women Entrepreneurs in India: Emerging Issues and Challenges

They are being recognized and appreciated not just nationally but also in the international sphere
4 min read
Failure: A Stepping Stone to Success
Success Stories

Failure: A Stepping Stone to Success

"My skills and interests have taught me two things: you are nothing if you don't have focus"
5 min read
The Art Of Building A Vegan Brand
vegan

The Art Of Building A Vegan Brand

'We need to stop killing animals in the name of fashion'
3 min read
