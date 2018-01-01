Nishi Kumari

Nishi Kumari

Feature Writer

Foodie at heart, loves adventure and travelling. A voracious consumer of news and hard working, addicted to social media and a pet lover. Loves reading and writing as the profession demands, currently, enjoying being a part of Entrepreneur team!

Light, Camera, Action
Lifestyle

Light, Camera, Action

As the saying goes sometimes the best way to capture reality is through fiction.
5 min read
Creating History in Electric Cars With $100
TECH25

Creating History in Electric Cars With $100

Padmasree Warrior strongly believes breakthroughs happen when divergent viewpoints collide
2 min read
Scaling Up The Non Branded Segment
TECH25

Scaling Up The Non Branded Segment

The Shopclues team has been ahead of the curve in terms of figuring out market insights to build sustainable and profitable businesses.
2 min read
From a Small Room To INR 40 Crore Company
TECH25

From a Small Room To INR 40 Crore Company

FusionCharts has grown from one room office to a Rs 40 crore company that employs about 80 people in its offices in Kolkata and Bengaluru.
1 min read
Changing The World of Mobile Advertising
TECH25

Changing The World of Mobile Advertising

InMobi has been a flagship example of India's explosive start-up growth, and one of the earliest to have taken risky bets back in the day.
2 min read
Leadership Lessons For Dadpreneurs
Work Life

Leadership Lessons For Dadpreneurs

Watching your children grow, learn, and develop into better human beings, can teach us many lessons, inclusive of how to be a successful entrepreneur.
3 min read
Want a Team that's Teeming with Energy? Check This Out
Team-Building

Want a Team that's Teeming with Energy? Check This Out

Entrepreneur reached out to few young entrepreneurs to learn what they do as team building exercise, let's have a look!
3 min read
Morning Shows The Day for These Entrepreneurs
Work Life

Morning Shows The Day for These Entrepreneurs

So, what do the successful entrepreneurs do first thing in the morning? Entrepreneur digs out.
3 min read
Born For Music, An Entrepreneur By Destiny
Lifestyle

Born For Music, An Entrepreneur By Destiny

He was only 14 when he started taking guitar classes and few years later, he along with his friends from BITS Pilani founded their own rock band, 'The Thunk'.
2 min read
A Look at the Brand Journey from Biscuits to Bisleri
Growth

A Look at the Brand Journey from Biscuits to Bisleri

Only after sell out to Coke, Chauhan set out to make Bisleri a major brand, hence the first milestone or highlight was to create a terrific distribution network.
6 min read
