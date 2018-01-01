Norine Toomey

Recruiting
5 Ways to Cut Down the Cost of Recruiting
Taking advantage of free career fairs and having employees search for candidates on their own social networks are just a couple of things you can do to save money.
contact center
Everything I Learned About Professional Life, I Learned in a Call Center
Leadership? Teamwork? Adaptability? It's all there.
Customer Service
How to Deal With a Difficult Customer-Service Conversation
By following these conflict resolution techniques, you can get your way out of any tough conversation and find a resolution that works for all parties.