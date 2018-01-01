Nyshka Chandran

Assistant Producer for CNBC Asia-Pacific

Nyshka Chandran is an assistant producer for CNBC Asia-Pacific.

'Cultured Beef,' Made From Harvested Cells, Could Solve Growing Global Demands for Meat
Innovation

'Cultured Beef,' Made From Harvested Cells, Could Solve Growing Global Demands for Meat

The meat and a book that cleans dirty water are the latest innovations in food technology that could be key to sustainability in a world of finite resources.
4 min read
Shoppers Prepare for Record Singles Day, China's Biggest 1-Day Shopping Event
China

Shoppers Prepare for Record Singles Day, China's Biggest 1-Day Shopping Event

Alibaba was the first company to capitalize on the holiday in 2009, and it's now the biggest 24-hour shopping event.
3 min read
Why Hearables Could Be the Next Big Thing in Wearable Tech
Wearable Tech

Why Hearables Could Be the Next Big Thing in Wearable Tech

Look out, smartwatches. This just might be the Year of the Ear.
3 min read
