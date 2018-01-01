Nyshka Chandran is an assistant producer for CNBC Asia-Pacific.
Innovation
'Cultured Beef,' Made From Harvested Cells, Could Solve Growing Global Demands for Meat
The meat and a book that cleans dirty water are the latest innovations in food technology that could be key to sustainability in a world of finite resources.
China
Shoppers Prepare for Record Singles Day, China's Biggest 1-Day Shopping Event
Alibaba was the first company to capitalize on the holiday in 2009, and it's now the biggest 24-hour shopping event.
Wearable Tech
Why Hearables Could Be the Next Big Thing in Wearable Tech
Look out, smartwatches. This just might be the Year of the Ear.