About Ofer Israeli
Having pioneered deception-based cybersecurity, Ofer leads the company at the forefront of the next evolution of cyber defense. Prior to establishing Illusive Networks, Ofer managed development teams based around the globe at Israel’s seminal cybersecurity company Check Point Software Technologies.
More From Ofer Israeli
Cybersecurity
Take These Small Steps to Stop Cyber Attacks From Creating Big Problems for You
That old "the best offense is a good defense" adage is just as true with IT as it is with the NFL.