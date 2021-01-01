Omer Riaz

Omer Riaz

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Urtasker.com

Omer Riaz is passionate about growing brands online, harnessing a data-driven marketing strategy. Primarily, he helps small-business owners find success on ecommerce marketplaces such as Amazon and Walmart. He enjoys sharing his knowledge and helping companies grow.

https://www.urtasker.com

Follow Omer Riaz on Social

LinkedIn Instagram

Latest

Supply Chain Management

Amazon Inventory Management: Solutions to Common Problems

You need to ensure a robust supply chain, but it's also essential to identify and manage issues unique to the platform. 

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like