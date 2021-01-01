Or Bokobza
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Co-Founder & CEO of Venn
Or Bokobza is CEO and co-founder of Venn, the world’s only platform and experience company focused entirely on neighborhoods. Venn operates in neighborhoods from Brooklyn to Tel Aviv and Kansas City to Berlin. The company has raised $100 million in venture capital and is expanding around the world.
The Key to Finding Your Company's Mission? It's in Your 'Also.'
To build a future-proof business, integrate social impact into your business purpose.
