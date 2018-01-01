Oz Ahmad

Oz Ahmad is the co-founder and president of Pepper Gang, a digital-marketing firm in Cambridge, Mass. specializing in creating innovative, marketing strategies through digital channels. Oz has been a creative entrepreneur and business consultant for more than 15 years.

9 Mistakes Killing the Success of Your Pay-Per-Click Advertising
Think pay-per-click advertising is dead? Think again. This advertising approach continues to make waves, and if you want stay on top, avoid these nine mistakes.
