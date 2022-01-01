Pablo Listingart

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder & Executive Director at ComIT & Comunidad IT

Pablo Listingart is the founder and Executive Director at ComIT, a Canadian charity which aims to develop a community that links people struggling to overcome employment barriers with companies looking for talented IT professionals.

https://www.comit.org

Technology

The Talent Gap: Challenges Immigrants Face in the Tech Labor Market

Many immigrants find themselves unemployed or underemployed, while companies struggle to find talent. A change of paradigm is needed to create a more inclusive and diverse labor market.

