Pantelis Michalopoulos and Georgios Leris

Guest Writer

Pantelis Michalopoulos is a partner in Steptoe & Johnson LLP’s Washington office, where he is the head of the Telecom, Internet & Media Group. He has argued the broadcast flag case on behalf of the public interest community and the Verizon open Internet case on behalf of the Internet industry and community.

Georgios Leris is an associate in Steptoe & Johnson LLP’s Washington office, where he is a member of the Telecom, Internet & Media Group. His practice involves telecommunications, privacy, and cybersecurity in the United States and abroad.