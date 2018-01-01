Patrick Henry

Patrick Henry

Guest Writer
Founder & CEO of QuestFusion

Patrick Henry, the CEO of QuestFusion, is a San Diego-based serial entrepreneur and the former CEO of Entropic Communications He is a seasoned executive, CEO and board of directors’ member, with over 25 years experience in managing high tech companies.

More From Patrick Henry

7 Keys to Building a Winning Startup Team
Startups

7 Keys to Building a Winning Startup Team

Hire smart, and be transparent from the start.
5 min read
8 Things to Consider to Find the Right Funding Option for Your Startup
Funding

8 Things to Consider to Find the Right Funding Option for Your Startup

Looking at these eight factors will help you determine the how, what, when, where and why of your financing round.
6 min read
Why Some Startups Succeed (and Why Most Fail)
Leadership Strategy

Why Some Startups Succeed (and Why Most Fail)

There is a consistent set of factors that lead to startup success and failure.
10 min read
10 Things You Must Do Before Connecting With Investors
Funding

10 Things You Must Do Before Connecting With Investors

There are no shortcuts to building a solid network of engaged investors.
11 min read
10 Signs Your Startup Won't Get Funded
Funding

10 Signs Your Startup Won't Get Funded

Are investors giving you the cold shoulder? There may be good reasons for that.
8 min read
What 25 Years and $200 Million in Financing Taught Me
Entrepreneurs

What 25 Years and $200 Million in Financing Taught Me

There are a plethora of ways to raise funds for a startup company, but try these suggestions to retain control.
5 min read
