Paul DeCeglie

Saving Grace
Growth Strategies

Saving Grace

Review of free guide <i>Retirement Plans for Small Businesses</i>
2 min read
ABCs of LLCs
Starting a Business

ABCs of LLCs

Tax ramifications of forming an LLC
2 min read
Good Buy
Starting a Business

Good Buy

What to find out before buying an existing business
2 min read
The Price Is Right

The Price Is Right

How to establish appropriate prices for your product or service
2 min read
Dollars And Sense
Starting a Business

Dollars And Sense

How to choose a financial advisor
2 min read
Don't Go There
Finance

Don't Go There

8 common mistakes entrepreneurs make with their money
2 min read
Fast Lane To Nowhere
Finance

Fast Lane To Nowhere

Why high-growth customers pose a credit risk
3 min read
The Bottom Line
Finance

The Bottom Line

Why it's important to have a budget
3 min read
Payment Due
Finance

Payment Due

Tips for getting paid promptly
2 min read
To Market?
Finance

To Market?

When is the right time to invest?
3 min read
On The Spot
Finance

On The Spot

What lenders and investors want to know about you before loaning you money
2 min read
Ground Zero
Finance

Ground Zero

Zero-coupon bonds
3 min read
Buddy Up
Finance

Buddy Up

How to develop a friendly relationship with your bank
2 min read
Getting Trashed
Finance

Getting Trashed

How long should you keep financial records?
1 min read
Fun With Funding
Franchises

Fun With Funding

If you left your creativity somewhere with your coloring books, you're not ready to find financing in the post-dotcom era.
11 min read
