Paul DeCeglie

Growth Strategies
Saving Grace
Review of free guide <i>Retirement Plans for Small Businesses</i>
Starting a Business
ABCs of LLCs
Tax ramifications of forming an LLC
Good Buy
What to find out before buying an existing business
The Price Is Right
How to establish appropriate prices for your product or service
Dollars And Sense
How to choose a financial advisor
Finance
Don't Go There
8 common mistakes entrepreneurs make with their money
Fast Lane To Nowhere
Why high-growth customers pose a credit risk
The Bottom Line
Why it's important to have a budget
Payment Due
Tips for getting paid promptly
To Market?
When is the right time to invest?
On The Spot
What lenders and investors want to know about you before loaning you money
Ground Zero
Zero-coupon bonds
Getting Trashed
How long should you keep financial records?
Franchises
Fun With Funding
If you left your creativity somewhere with your coloring books, you're not ready to find financing in the post-dotcom era.