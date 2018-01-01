Decision Making
3 Steps to Becoming a Better Decision Maker
Smart, rational decision-making isn't an innate gift; rather, it's an art, a process of weighing inputs such as data and risk on one hand and emotions like fear and uncertainty on the other
Productivity
Why It Is So Important to Finish What You Start
Here are some of the roadblocks that get in the way and advice on how to overcome them to complete and deliver on projects.
Storytelling
Why Everything Hinges on the Narrative of Your Work
While there are environmental forces that influence what we believe about ourselves, ultimately we are the stewards of our own stories.
Creativity
7 Ways to Nurture Your Creative Soul
What wisdom do you use to champion your creativity?
Decision Making
How Being Mindful Can Help You Make Better Decisions
The practice of mindfulness has a vast amount of research to support it, and any insight that improves your day-to-day life, work, and relationships within your organization is worth leveraging.
Ready for Anything
How Writing Regularly Can Boost Your Creativity and Clarity
Entrepreneurs deal with a storm of surprises and self-doubt, and they need to constantly learn and adapt to steer the ship to safety. One of the best solutions to help overcome these challenges is writing.
Customer Support
5 Books Your Customer-Support Team Should Be Reading Right Now
Your customer-support team may never write a book or call themselves writers, but if the majority of their day is spent stringing words together to communicate, then it's worth their time to learn how to do it well.
Hiring
15 Resources for Hiring an All-Star Team
When building your business, every link added to the chain should be equally as strong as the one before.
Learning
The Benefits of Learning as a Team
All great organizations learn together. Those who aren't open to learning and improving are invariably susceptible to stagnation and irrelevance.
Customer Service
How to Be a Good Customer
Always remember that when you reach out to customer support, there's a human being on the other end.
Project Grow
27 Insights for Creating and Sustaining Workplace Happiness
Hone in on happiness so that you can cultivate it within your team and your day-to-day activities.
Customer Service
Why Customer Support Stories Spread Like Wildfire
We experience a positive or negative customer support moment, and then we talk, tweet, text, or write a status update about it.
Customer Engagement
The Customer Always Remembers...
When it comes to buying a product or service, our decisions are based on memories, not experiences.
Marketing Strategies
Show Your Work: Letting a Great Product Sell Itself
There is a fundamental difference between simply using a product versus using a product where you also know its history and how it was conceived. The latter elicits an emotional connection.
Managing Employees
Give Your Employees an Identity Worthy of Ownership
Job titles are essentially heuristics to explain one's duties. However, these titles can be reinvented and serve as profound sources of motivation.