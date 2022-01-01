Signing out of account, Standby...
Pavel Osokin
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder & CEO of AMAI
As an entrepreneur with 15 years of experience, Pavel Osokin has founded and bootstrapped five startups. In 2019, Osokin founded AMAI, a San Francisco-based startup that produces ultra-realistic AI voice engines.
Follow Pavel Osokin on Social
Latest
How to Manage Remote Teams to Improve Internal Communication
Excellent communication in virtual spaces is an ongoing challenge, and an absolute necessity.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Brian Buffini
Founder and Chairman of Buffini & Company
-
Erika Lance
Chief HR Officer
-
Steve Taplin
CEO of Sonatafy Technology
-
Evgeny Chuprov
Non-executive director of Mirai Flights
-
Leonardo Mattiazzi
EVP, Global Innovation at CI&T
-
Murali Nethi
CEO & Founder
-
Josh Steimle
Speaker, writer and entrepreneur
-
Dasha Kroshkina
CEO & Founder of StudyFree