Peter Lehrman

Selling a Business
The 6 Types of Buyers for Your Business
Educating yourself on each buyer type is one of the first steps in beginning to plan the sale of your company.
Selling a Business
The 2 Major Drivers of Company Valuation
Entrepreneurs should look to the future and create competition to get the best price for their business.
Selling a Business
Why You Should Sell Your Business to an MBA
Search funds can be a strategic option for business owners looking for an exit.
Growth Strategies
Should You Split Your Company? What HP's Big Move Can Teach Entrepreneurs.
There is a serious lesson in the behemoth's big move that should prompt entrepreneurs to ask three questions about their businesses.
Selling a Business
Negotiate Like a Pro -- 7 Techniques When Selling Your Company
The high stakes make this type of transaction entirely unique. Know how to proceed wisely.
Growth Strategies
Time to Get Out? Why Now is a Good Time to Sell Your Business.
High stock prices, low interest rates and years of profitability make this year an attractive for an exit strategy.