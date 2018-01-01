Phong Ly

Phong Ly

Guest Writer
CEO and Co-founder, iSeeCars.com
Phong Ly is the CEO and co-founder of iSeeCars.com, a car-search engine that uses big data to help users find great car deals and save money. He has more than 15 years of high tech and business experience at large companies and companies in the startup world. He has been an executive at SAP, leading strategic initiatives to expand the company’s reach into new markets, and an early employee of a $100 million retail chain, as well as the co-founder of a mobile applications company which was later acquired. Ly has been quoted in media outlets like ABC News, Forbes, CNBC, USA Today, Fortune and Reuters. He earned an MBA from Harvard Business School. 

More From Phong Ly

3 Ways for Startups to Master the Art of Emailing
Content Marketing

3 Ways for Startups to Master the Art of Emailing

Sometimes it's okay, actually more than okay, that your copy writing doesn't sound like it's from a cheesy sales robot.
5 min read
8 Essential Growth-Hacking Tools to Build Your Business
Tools

8 Essential Growth-Hacking Tools to Build Your Business

Step 1: Research what other companies have done successfully to grow. Step 2: Copy them.
9 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.