Pramod Parkar

Guest Writer
Director, Edify Consultants Pvt Ltd
Pramod Parkar, 49, is a dynamic and energetic Behavioral skills trainer. He has over 30 years of experience, He has spent over 12 years training and facilitating in the areas of Business & Leadership Training Programs. He has had successful stints as a Corporate Professional and as an Entrepreneur.

The Challenges of Identifying and Nurturing Talent in a Company
Human Resources

The Challenges of Identifying and Nurturing Talent in a Company

The success of building human capital is dependent on the organization in identifying their in-house
8 min read
Managing Change For HR Leaders and Managers
Change Management

Managing Change For HR Leaders and Managers

A probable HR Leader is the one who perceives the iceberg before the rest of the team members witness it and instils confidence in others to deal with forthcoming glitches
7 min read
How to Avoid Post Merger Identity Crisis
Mergers

How to Avoid Post Merger Identity Crisis

Demand for deep, sustainable change in such organisations is being driven hard by forces coming from all directions.
6 min read
10 Ways Organisations can Work On Change Management!
Change Management

10 Ways Organisations can Work On Change Management!

'Change' is a process, and it involves ideas, thoughts, processes and systems that are understood and driven by people within a given framework.
5 min read
