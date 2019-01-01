My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Prashant Deorah

CEO - MD Puretech Digital

About Prashant Deorah

Prashant Deorah has been leading digital strategy and marketing teams almost since the advent of the Internet in India. A passionate digital evangelist and entrepreneur , being one of the early digital entrepreneurs, Prashant’s experience runs the entire gamut of digital marketing activities – building experiential websites, leveraging the power of search, creating communities on social, connecting with millennials through mobile and driving engagement with content.

Prashant is passionate about using web technologies, eGovernance and mobility solutions to meet business goals and transform user experiences. A consummate professional and excellent communicator, Prashant is dedicated to his work and craft.

More From Prashant Deorah

3 Powerful Ways To Get More From Your Link Building Efforts
Growth Strategies

3 Powerful Ways To Get More From Your Link Building Efforts

If you have been doing link building for a while now, you already know that it can be a challenging and time-consuming inbound strategy
4 min read