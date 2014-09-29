Prerna Raturi

Guest Writer
Writer
Prerna Raturi is writer, researcher and editor for the past eight years and writes for a number of newspapers and magazines. She started her journalistic career with Business Standard, and has also worked in the field of women's empowerment. Her interests include reading, writing, and adventure sports.
 

Rising Above Discrimination
Discrimination

Milind Kamble is a perfect example of how sheer grit and determination can never stop you from charting your own course.
4 min read
Weaving In Change
Textile

How a former management consultant is making a difference in the lives of Bengal handloom artisans in Shantipur.
4 min read
Weaving In Change
Social Entrepreneurs

How a former management consultant is making a difference in the lives of Bengal handloom artisans in Shantipur
4 min read
Sweet Lessons From The Honeybee
Lessons

Lessons in work and life for an entrepreneur from the small buzzing bee.
2 min read
The Phenomenon Called Baba Ramdev
Radicals & Visionaries

His yoga lesson are easy to follow, his life's philosophies, easier
4 min read
"Time to put life into something new. Time to get reborn."
Young Entrepreneurs

Housing.com's Co-founder Advitiya Sharma shares why he quit Housing and what lies ahead.
5 min read
'You will learn how 2 and 2 can be made 22'
Entrepreneurs

Maverick and ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar on entrepreneurship and how his course plugs the gap
7 min read
5 Top Jobs For Stay-at-Home Moms
Jobs for Moms

Here are some of the innumerable work-from-home opportunities for women.
3 min read
All That Glitters is Credibility
Family Businesses

Established in Kolkata in 1938, the four generation- old Senco Gold and Diamonds has learnt the fine art of balancing old values with new-age growth strategies.
5 min read
8 Signs of a Woman Entrepreneur
Women Entrepreneurs

These signs indicates that you are a budding Shepreneur.
3 min read
What This Preschool Chain In Rural And Semi-Urban West Bengal Can Teach Entrepreneurs
Social Entrepreneurship

Small school gives some big lessons.
4 min read
Reclaiming Life's Colors
international womens day 2016

Breaking one of the biggest taboos in Indian society – Hindu widows celebrating the festival of colors, Holi
3 min read
#PledgeForParity, Here And Now
International Women's Day 2016

Until women are recognized for who they are as a person
4 min read
Who Inspires You: Women In Business Tell You Their Story
International Women's Day 2016

Four women entrepreneurs and businesswomen in different stages of their career tell all.
3 min read
4 Lessons in Sales and Marketing from a Roadside Vendor
Sales

The tact with which these vendors sell you their products, and their modus operandi has precious lessons in sales and marketing.
3 min read
