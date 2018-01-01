Pulak Satish Kumar

Pulak Satish Kumar

COO, Puresight System

A marketing veteran with more than fourteen years of industry experience in marketing commercial technology products, Pulak Satish Kumar is the COO of Puresight Systems Pvt. Ltd, the official      distributor of iRobot products in India. iRobot the world’s pioneer practical smart appliances and robots manufacturing brand. In this role, he spearheads the brand’s Indian business operations, managing the administration, product development, market analysis, finalization of strategic alliances, technology procurement, and pricing of products based on market fundamentals and business requirements.

More From Pulak Satish Kumar

Top 5 Smart Appliances That Created a Buzz in 2018
Smart Devices

Top 5 Smart Appliances That Created a Buzz in 2018

The products aimed at keeping our home clean, easy to manage, with voice-controlled feature and many more
4 min read
How Technology Is Revolutionizing the Indian Lifestyle
Technology

How Technology Is Revolutionizing the Indian Lifestyle

From food delivery to shopping technology has completely changed our lives for good
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.